ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy here at the Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

The matters related to geostrategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The Naval Chief was also briefed on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy.

The forum reviewed the security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirmed the support for Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges.

The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of government policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic.

The conference was held following effective COVID-19 preventive SOPs.

It may be mentioned here that Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans as well as the prevailing security environment.