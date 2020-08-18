Naval chief expresses satisfaction over Bahria University’s efforts for quality education

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday chaired the 43rd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University and expressed his satisfaction over efforts of the varsity for quality education.

The session was carried out with a detailed briefing to the board based on the progress of various ongoing projects, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Special reference was made to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas, inclusive of the contribution towards blue economy of the country in maritime domain.

The naval chief, who was also pro-chancellor and chairman of BoG of the varsity, appreciated the efforts protracted for focusing on students’ grooming and quality education via academic teachings.

He also acknowledged the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic and revised vision and mission that laid emphasis on imparting knowledge and inculcating creativity.

The BoG meeting was attended by board members including senior naval officers, Ministry of Science and Technology secretary, planning ministry adviser, Bahria University rector and relevant top management of the varsity.