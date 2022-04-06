Naval Chief expresses confidence over combat readiness of Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of Pakistan Navy in maritime domain.

CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi chaired the Command and Staff Conference held here at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Naval Chief was given briefing on important Pakistan Navy projects and matters related to geo strategic milieu, National Security, Operations’ preparedness, training and welfare were reviewed.

The CNS lauded Pakistan Navy initiatives undertaken towards capability development and appreciated Field Commanders for successful conduct of Exercise SEASPARK 22.