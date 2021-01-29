KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday emphasized on the perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units and underscored the importance of joint operational exercises to afford desired level of training.

Addressing the debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-21 held here, as chief guest, the Admiral expressed his satisfaction on the conduct of joint operations with Pakistan Air Force to achieve highest level of synergy between the Services, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Chief of the Naval Staff during interaction with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and believed in regional prosperity and stability. Naval Chief reaffirmed the resolve to thwart any misadventure by the adversary.

Exercise RIBAT focuses on validating Pakistan Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to asymmetric warfare. The hallmark of the exercise remained joint PN and PAF operations which were undertaken at extended ranges in the North Arabian Sea.