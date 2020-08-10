Nausheen lauds govt’ s efforts to contain coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid while hailing government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 said on Monday that reason behind low number of deaths in Pakistan was due to the immediate measures taken by the government to control the outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, she also lauded the efforts of Punjab government as Punjab has reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since May 26.

She said the situation in Pakistan was far better than other countries as coronavirus could not create much havoc in the country, as the federal government has created the infrastructure to respond to the public health threats of the virus, and was well prepared to act in collaboration with provincial governments and international partners to minimize the health issue.

She further urged masses to strictly follow precautionary measures on upcoming 14th August to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.