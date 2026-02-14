Nation’s prayers are with Pakistani team, says Attaullah Tarar

Sunday, February 15, 2026
LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed strong confidence in the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup match against India scheduled for Sunday.
In a video statement, he said the national side had the talent and balance required to deliver an impressive performance. He added that the team possessed an effective combination of spin and fast bowling, along with world-class batsmen capable of excelling under pressure.
“The entire nation’s prayers are with the Pakistan cricket team,” he said, adding that the people were enthusiastic and hopeful of witnessing a high-quality and competitive contest.
Attaullah Tarar said that the team had conducted itself with dignity both on and off the field, making the nation proud. He prayed for Pakistan’s success and expressed hope that the team would secure a memorable victory. He said the nation eagerly awaited an exciting match and a splendid win for Pakistan.
