Nation’s future to be in safe hands due to students’ profound interest in Constitution : Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday expressed the optimism nation’s future would be in safe hands due to profound interest and deep knowledge of the students about the Constitution.

He said the Constitution had now been made a part of the national curriculum, keeping in view of students’ interest in the subject.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Inter Madaris Declamation Competition “My Constitution- Gurantee of My Freedom”, organized by the Directorate General of Religious Education in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Minister of Education said the points raised in the children’s speeches clearly showed that the young generation had special interest in this subjet i e the Constitution. He expressed the hope that future would be prosperous, and progressive.

“Besides safeguarding our rights, the Constitution also confers some duties for people. It is also our duty to protect this Constitution”, he added.

He said awareness of children of Madaras regarding the Constitution, was remarkable.

He said that the Constitution had been made a part of the curriculum so that the young generation fully understood the importance of the Constitution.

He said that the purpose of bringing Madarass into the national stream was to secure these children’s future along with financial support. NAVTTC has organized programmes for imparting various skills to Madrassa children, he added.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zaib Jaffer, Directorate General of Religious Education Major General (Rtd) Ghulam Qamar and a large number of teachers and students were present.

Shields and cash prizes were distributed to those who secured prominent positions in the competitions.