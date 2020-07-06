Zaidi to hold presser on Tuesday about Liyari gang war, Baldia Town factory inferno incidents

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi Monday said he would hold a presser on Tuesday and uncover all the hidden facts about the Liyari gang war and Baldia Town factory inferno incidents.

“I am still bent upon my previous stand regarding Liyari gang war king Uzair Baloch and mastermind of Baldia factory ablazing Nisar Morai,” he said while talking to private news channel.

The minister said the last paragraph of the report on Baldia factory inferno had clearly put a question mark over the professional incompetence and inability of police and provincial government.

To a question about the credibility of the reports, Ali Zaidi said he would present all the facts before the media and added making the report public was just a trailer whereas the movie would be screened tomorrow (Tuesday).