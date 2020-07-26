World acknowledges Pakistan’ efforts for peace in Afghanistan: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui on Sunday said the world had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for restoring peace in Afghanistan. The international community was endorsing the peace efforts of Pakistan for the region, she stated while talking to a private television channel program. Commenting on recent allegations of Indian rulers against the neighboring country, she said such unfounded and baseless propaganda would die out itself.

In reply to a question about relations with Bangladesh, she said Pakistan had great desire to work together for development & strengthening SAARC besides people to people contact between the two brotherly Muslim countries