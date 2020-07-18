Work on Thal canal to start soon: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Announcing a big news for the residents of Bhakkar, Khushab, Muzzafargarh and Layyah districts, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that a decision to start work on the Thal canal project had been made which would commence soon.

He said that all the available resources would be utilized for the resolution of public issues besides, their social and economic uplift.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with members of the National Assembly from different districts of Punjab.

The members included Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Syed Faizul Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chuadhry, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Maher Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Riaz Fityana, Malik Kirmat Ali Khokhar, Rai Muhmmad Murtaza Iqbal, Ahmed Hussain Dhaher, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, and Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were also present during the meeting.

The members apprised the prime minister of the steps taken to control coronavirus, public issues and their resolution and the development projects in their respective constituencies.

The prime minister advised the members to remain in regular contact with the masses and apprise him about any administrative issue pertaining to resolution of public problems.

About his meeting, the prime minister said that its purpose was to further improve better coordination and contact with the provincial government, so that the provincial government could provide all possible assistance to the elected members in resolution of the public issues.

On the occasion, the members praised the prime minister for effective strategy to control coronavirus pandemic, progress on the development projects and especially a decision over Thal canal project.

The prime minister asked the chief minister to extend all possible help to the members in resolution of administrative issues so that pubic grievances could be resolved in the earliest.