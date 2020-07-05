WAPDA produced highest ever hydel electricity in 2019-20: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said WAPDA had produced highest ever hydel electricity in 2019-20 with an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous year.

In his tweet, the minister said massive hydel capacity increase was taking place with Dasu, Mohmand and Diamir Bhasha Dams being built.

“We need to rely on local renewable energy instead of expensive imported thermal fuels,” he added.