Visionary leadership, databased decision making vindicated smart lockdown strategy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan visionary leadership and data-based decision making vindicated his decision for smart lockdown.

In a message on social media networking site, the minister said that despite the” silly noise pollution” and political rhetoric on coronavirus by the opposition parties, PM Imran Khan’s decision of smart lockdown had proved a correct step.

Total lockdown strategy of countries like India had clearly failed, he remarked.