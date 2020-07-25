Tigers Force has resilience to stand shoulder to shoulder with government in any challenge :Usman Dar

NAROWAL, July 25 (APP):Whenever the history of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan will be written the praiseworthy role of Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Tigers Force would be stated in a prominent way, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here on Saturday evening.

He was addressing a largely attended convention of PM’s Tigers Force of district Narowal, at the Sports City Complex.

Addressing the volunteers Usman Dar stated with confidence that the ten lakh youthful and energetic persons who registered for the Tigers Force had the courage and resilience to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in any challenge in coming times.

During the four difficult months of coronavirus pandemic the Tigers Force did a commendable job voluntarily for the people of this nation for which all Pakistanis can be proud of, Usman Dar said.

He highlighted that Ahsan Iqbal had said that ‘tiger force’ was not visible and for this very reason he (Usman Dar) held the convention in Narowal to bring all on one platform .He said a formal invite was also extended to him (Ahsan Iqbal ) so that he may also address the young dynamic people of his constituency.

Special Assistant to PM highlighted that after Eid ul Azha ‘Tigers Force day’ will be celebrated during which the target of planting ten lakh saplings would be initiated.

He said with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board forms/applications have been created with the goal to review the performance of these volunteers. He added that on the basis of their performance the volunteers would be given achievement certificates as well.

On the occasion Usman Dar also highlighted that the second phase of the Kamyab Jawan Programme worth 100 billion rupees already launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would be started from August 12. Loans starting from rupees one lakh to ten lakh would be given to young persons who want to take up any business of their own.

Likewise, Kamyab Jawan Hundermund programme was also offering scholarships for skill development he said, ,adding that currently more than fifty thousand young persons were enrolled for useful trainings with the aim to earn their livelihood with dignity and peace of mind.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and religious affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, MNA Wajih Qamar,Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussein Shah, RPO Gujranwala division Riaz Nazeer, Abrarul Haq Chairman Hilal e Ahmer, and district government officials were present on the occasion