Terrorists’ fire raid in Kech; soldier martyred, three injured

RAWALPINDI, Jul 25 (APP): Terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak area of Kech, Balochistan, martyred a Lance Naik and injured three soldiers amid clash, ISPR said.

The terrorists fire raid on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak; District Kech, approximately 35 Kilometers South East of Turbat, Balochistan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced shahadat while three soldiers got injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area for search of terrorists.