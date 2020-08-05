Terribly tragic scenes: FM Qureshi on Beirut blasts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths caused by Tuesday’s blast in Lebanese capital killing several people and injuring many others.

“Terribly tragic scenes from Beirut,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan’s prayers and thoughts were with the government and people of Lebanon in that difficult time.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson also shared the contact details of Pakistan’s embassy in Beirut asking any Pakistani national in need to contact at 0096176866609, 009611843971-72, 096181982948 or parepbeirut1@mofa.gov.pk for assistance.