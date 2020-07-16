Task forces of Pak-Afghan PFG met to foster relationships of two countries

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Task Forces of the Executive Committee of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) met at the National Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presided over the meetings. The task forces deliberated a spectrum of issues affecting trade and people to people contact between Pakistan and Afghanistan. A number of proposals were tabled for resolution of outstanding issues, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The task forces agreed to meet next week for finalizing their recommendations on normalizing Afghan bound container traffic, liberalizing border trade and visa regime and Tracking and Scanning of containers on arrival and departure from Pakistan.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who attended the meeting on the special invitation of the Speaker National Assembly assured of his full support to ensure the quick clearance of containers at Bara staging area. Moreover the meeting was informed that more than 8000 containers stuck at various locations in Pakistan will be cleared by reemploying pre covid procedures.

The meeting underlined the importance of engineered solutions to problems at the Pak Afghan Border. In between, the Speaker National Assembly also called an emergency meeting over the issue of the protest at Chaman border closure.

Officials of relevant departments have been called to discuss issues in that regard. The meetings were inter alia attended by the Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister of KPK Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad, Parliamentarians, Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, relevant Federal Secretaries and affected stakeholders.

The meetings are in line with the vision of the Speaker National Assembly to improve trade, commerce and people-to-people contact with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for the mutual benefit of Pakistanis and Afghans. The core objective of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups is to augment existing cordial relations between Pakistan and other friendly states.