Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway to bring socio-economic revolution in Interior Sindh: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said that the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project would bring socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh.

In his tweet Asim Bajwa, also head of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, said that the 306 kilometers Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) had been approved in Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) which will be executed on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

He said after completion of this project, the CPEC Eastern route (Peshawar-Karachi) will also be completed.

Bajwa added that the project would also connect East Balochistan to entire Motorway network.