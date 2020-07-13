Shibli condemns Bilawal’s derogatory remarks against PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari having no political agenda was frustrated and his press conference was its

manifestation.

In a video statement in response to Bilawal’s press conference, he

said that the PPP chairman used derogatory language against the prime

minister and his sister which was highly condemnable.

Shibli Faraz said PM’s sister has nothing to do with politics, and

she should not be dragged into politics. Moreover use of this kind of

language about a woman was a very despicable act, he remarked.

Shibli said that Bilawal should be the last person to accuse Imran

Khan of corruption as no one called Imran Khan “Mr. 10 percent” .

“We strongly condemn Bilawal Bhutto’s allegations. Bilawal Bhutto

should not say such things. He was either asleep or he is ignorant of

the ground realities” the minister maintained.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari whose family has confined one big

party of the past to Larkana district only has made a joke of himself

by saying such frivolous things. Bilawal should have

thought 10 times before accusing Imran Khan of corruption, he added.

He asked Bilawal that instead of talking nonsense, he should answer

the questions raised about himself and his family.