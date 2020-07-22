Shibli condemns Bilawal’s call for closure of NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday strongly condemned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s call for closure of National Accountability Bureau ( NAB).

The minister said the call was meant to give them free hand to loot people.

Shibli, in a tweet, responded this to the press conference of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.