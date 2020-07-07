Sharp decline observed in corona cases in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):The Federal Capital on Tuesday observed a sharp decline in the new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data, 63 COVID-19 cases were recorded with three deaths in the previous 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, the number of corona positive cases started dropping gradually in the city since the end of previous month.

The total active number of COVID-19 cases in the city as on date were 13,577, with 140 deaths recorded and 9,403 patients from the infection.

The average number of deaths in the Federal Capital in previous three days remained three however, it was dropped to one last week, the NCOC data said.

The new COVID positive cases emerged in the federal capital during the last three days were 97 113 and 85 respectively, while the lowest figure of 63 was recorded in the previous 24 hours. The drop of cases below 100 was recorded after the month of May.

A Ministry of National Health Services spokesperson said the drop of cases was a positive development, which was the result of efficient Track and Tracing by the health authorities in the federal capital territory.

On the earlier surge of the cases at the end of the previous month, District health Officer Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia had stated that 25,000 tests had been done in the city and sometimes due to the increased number of cases, backlog was created and results were reported with delay.

The figure, he said, had dropped from around 400 cases being reported daily. “Around 50 cases are a relatively small number,” he said.

The district administration had sealed the sub-sectors in I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-7 and other areas.