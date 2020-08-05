Senate reiterates rejection of India’s August 5 action of illegally occupying Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Upon completion of 365 days since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of last year and its continued human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Senate of Pakistan in a unanimous resolution on Wednesday reiterated its complete rejection of India’s illegal and unilateral actions since August 5, 2019 aimed at perpetuating its inhuman occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Senators emphasized that the illegal Indian actions were a blatant violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, bilateral agreements and the precepts of international law.

The Senate denounced the BJP government for taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic, to introduce new domicile rules in the IIOJK in an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of the region to advance its ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

It declared that the illegal steps to turn Muslims into a minority in the only Muslim-majority area in India, were in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Senate strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations by the Indian occupation forces as well as arbitrary arrests and detentions of senior Kashmiri leaders and activists.

It further condemned the refusal by Indian occupation forces to hand over mortal remains of the Shuhada (martyrs) to their families for proper burial and burning and looting of Kashmiris’ houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the communities and neighbourhoods.

The Senators deplored that the Indian occupation forces have partially or completely blinded more than 11,000 Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, through the deliberate use of pellet gun shots which represented a grave violation of international law and fundamental human rights.

The Senate denounced the fact that to divert attention from grave human rights violations (HRVs) in the IIOJK, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy caliber mortars and automatic weapons committing more than 1800 ceasefire violations this year alone, resulting in 14 shahadats (martyrdom) and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

It appreciated strong statements of support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute from the world leaders, reaffirming the “disputed” nature of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the international community, in particular, the United Nations’ responsibility in seeking a resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.