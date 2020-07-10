ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of
Rs 3,215,000 contributed by Senate of Pakistan to PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The Senate chairman was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Member National Assembly Zeeshan Khanzada, a PM Office press release said.
The MNA also presented a Rs8 million cheque to the prime minister for the Fund.
Senate chairman meets PM; presents Rs3.2 million cheque for COVID-19 Fund
ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of