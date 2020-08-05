Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation: Minister

RAWALPINDI, Aug 05 (APP):Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Bashrat Mehmood Raja Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Presiding over a meeting held here to review security arrangements for Muharram, he said that nothing could be more important than maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention is being paid in this direction.

The minister directed heads of all departments to complete all necessary arrangements to provide security at majalis and processions of Muharram.

He appreciated the cooperation of ulema and said that they had been playing an invaluable role in maintaining religious harmony.

Raja stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas and directed that these committees should maintain a close contact with Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought.

On the occasion Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood briefed the Minister that security arrangements for Muharram were underway and security in the entire division would be beefed up to maintain law and order during Muharram.

He said a foolproof plan would be evolved to monitor security arrangements during processions and public gatherings.