SC suspends release of 196 accused convicted by military court

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC’s) order regarding release of 196 military court convicts and issued notices to all the respondents.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan heard the case against June 17 PHC verdict and sought details from the government over cases against the accused persons.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that the196 convicts were convicted after a trial by military courts and each case had its own particular evidence and facts.

He asked whether the convicts were in jails after the decision to release them?

The additional attorney general (AAG) responded that convicts had not been released as of yet. He pleaded the court to suspend PHC decision.

Suspending PHC’s order, SC adjourned the hearing till July 24 (Friday).