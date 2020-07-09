Sarwar for observing SOPs in cattle markets on Eidul Azha

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said complete implementation of health SOPs regarding COVID-19 in cattle markets on Eidul Azha was vital to curb spread of deadly virus.

Speaking at a ceremony to distribute face shields among school students at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said failure to adopt safety measures on Eidul Azha would be extremely dangerous, adding that strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets was also mandatory.

The protective shields against coronavirus were donated by former Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Haider.

The governor said people in crowded places, including shopping centers, ignored coronavirus to a dangerous extent on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr because of which coronavirus patients had increased tremendously in the country.

Sarwar urged people to observe Eidul Azha with simplicity to avoid more dangerous situations in the coming days.

He said if the country’s economy became strong then 220 million Pakistanis would be strong.

The gvernor said closure of universities and other educational institutions due to coronavirus was causing great loss to students, adding that after decision by the federal government to reopen educational institutions from September 15 the educational institutions will make up for the loss.

He said the government would ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in all educational institutions, including universities.

To a question, the governor said wherever the SOPs on coronavirus were followed, there was a significant reduction in the number of patients. “The sooner we get rid of coronavirus, the faster country’s economy will boom”, he added.

The governor said the number of coronavirus patients had come down significantly in other cities of the country, including Lahore, due to smart lockdown, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to smart lockdown had proved to be beneficial but the threat of coronavirus had not yet been averted.

Governor Sarwar said: “Every human life is precious to us. We urge the public to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs every where and on Eid including shopping centers.

He called upon the ulema to play their role for protection and awareness from coronavirus.

The former LCCI President Almas Haider, speaking on the occasion, said the government was fighting the war against coronavirus, adding that the government was trying to provide complete shield to school children before opening schools in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. He said:” We have also formally launched this programme from today under the patronage of the governor”.