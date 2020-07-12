Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, MPAs call on CM Punjab

LAHORE, July 12 (APP):-:Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Members Punjab Assembly met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman

Buzdar here on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, political situation, development projects and problems of various constituencies came under discussion during the meeting, says a handout.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said,”We would not let the progress journey of Punjab halt and added that consultations of assembly members would be given due importance in development projects. He maintained the journey of making real progress in Punjab had set off and lamented that show off was done in the past instead of doing progress.

The CM underscored that those hatching conspiracies would lag behind

as before and new Pakistan would keep on advancing forward under the

vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM said that elements doing undue criticism were creating obstacles

in the journey of progress from the outset. He regretted that such elements

caused immense loss to the national interests for the sake of their vested

interests. He vowed that under construction projects of health and education

would be completed on priority basis.

He said that game changer projects like Jalalpur Canal and Greater Thal Canal

were also being launched and stressed that we would change destiny of the

under developed areas.

The CM maintained that progress was everyone’s right adding that every city

and corner of Punjab would be benefited from the fruits of progress.

Those Punjab Assembly Members who called on Chief Minister included Rana

Shahbaz Ahmed, Syed Abbas Shah, Muhammad Ali Qureshi and Sahibzada

Ghazeen Abbasi while Principal Secretary to CM was also present on this occasion.