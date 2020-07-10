Rs26 billion required to wipe out locusts:Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research(NFS&R) Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that of Rs 26 billion would be required for purchasing planes, vehicles, spray and other necessary material to mitigate the desert locusts attack.

The minister said this in his comments at the National Locust Control Centre

(NLCC) meeting while apprising the prime minister on the current situation of locusts during the latter’s visit to the Center.

He further informed that federal government would provide an amount of Rs14 billion while provincial governments would also release Rs12 billion for protection of crops from locusts swarms.

Federal Minister appreciated the role of the governments of China, United Kingdom and Japan for joining hands with Pakistan in thwarting the desert locust threat.

The minister further acknowledged the important contribution of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and extending support to Pakistan against locust.

The minister said that National Action Plan , which was devised in consultation with the provincial governments, was an illustration of the whole of government approach and was delivering substantive results.

Fakhar Iman also appreciated the joint efforts of Pakistan Army, provincial governments, SUPARCO, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Department of Plant Protection and Ministry of National Food Security and Research in anti-locust operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Umar Hameed said that negotiations with World Bank was in progress for seeking its support regarding provision of funds for anti-locust drive.

The discussion for the provision of soft loan with bank was also in progress,adding that the banks would extend help to Pakistan for strengthening the the on going efforts of the government to eridicate the locusts swarms.