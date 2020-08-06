Rs169.367 billion disbursed among lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed over Rs169.367 billion among 14,005,947 lockdown affected persons.

The programme was initiated to disburse an amount of Rs12,000 each among the daily wagers and labourers whose livelihoods were affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons was continued through Ehsaas centres across the country.

According to the cash update received on August 06, a total of Rs75.182 billion has been disbursed among 6,215,931 deserving families in Punjab so far while Rs52.918 billion has been disbursed among 4,390,896 families in Sindh.

Around Rs28.304 billion has been disbursed among 2,332,677 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs8.233 billion has been disbursed among 678,105 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs2.681 billion have been distributed among 219,624 persons while Rs1.228 billion has been distributed among 100,624 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Around Rs0.822 billion has been disbursed among 68.090 beneficiaries in Islamabad.