Rs 29720 million earmarked for 25 new NHA schemes in PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):The federal government under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 has allocated Rs 29720 million for 25 new schemes of National Highways Authority (NHA) out of which Rs 3350 million are in the shape of foreign aid and Rs 26370 million in local component.

As per PSDP document, the total estimated cost of 25 new NHA schemes is Rs 521200.778 million.

For Zhob-Kuchlak Road, which forms part of Western alignment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 10000 million have been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs 63081 million.

About Rs 4000 million have been earmarked for the construction of 146 km Hoshab-Awaran Section of Tattodero-Gawadar Motorway. The estimated cost of the project is Rs25835.893 million. For the construction of 23-km Quetta Western Bypass, Rs 1500 million have been specified. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs 6890.569 million.

As many as Rs 1500 million have been allocated for widening and improvement of Lodhran-Multan Section of Grand Trunk Road. The estimated cost of the project is 12434.924 million.

An allocation of Rs 1500 million has been made for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project in the next year’s PSDP for this project out of which Rs 500 million is foreign aid. While the estimated cost of this project is Rs 77912 million.

For construction of Additional Carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur Section of Indus Highway, part of CAREC Corridor having estimated cost of Rs 47593.190 million, an allocation of Rs 1000 million has been made out of which Rs 500 million is foreign aid.

The construction of a bridge over River Indus at Ghazi Ghat on N-70 would cost Rs 1878.278 million while Rs 1000 million have been allocated for the project in the PSDP.

For the construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Rs 1000 million have been allocated while its estimated cost is Rs 2105.954 million. As far as dualization and improvement of 210-km existing N-50 from Yarik – Sagu – Zhob including Zhob Bypass, is concerned, it would cost Rs 76486.231 million and it has an allocation of Rs 1000 million in the next PSDP which also included Rs 500 million foreign aid.

The estimated cost of the deposit work of 82-km Jhal Jaho-Bela Section, is Rs 12343.400 million, whereas allocation in the PSDP 2020-2021 for this project is Rs 1000 million.

Deposit work of Nokundi- Mashkhel Road, also part of CPEC, having estimated cost of Rs 7708.911 million, has allocation of Rs 1000 million in the next year PSDP.