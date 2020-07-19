Qureshi lauds officers’ role to repatriate 250,000 stranded Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday lauded the extraordinary efforts by the government officers for putting in their extraordinary efforts to enable the repatriation of 250,000 stranded Pakistanis.

According to official data, around 250,000 stranded Pakistanis were brought home from around 70 countries after they were stuck up there following the suspension of the flights operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to acknowledge extraordinary efforts of all our officers, who, in addition to coordinating tirelessly across multiple (government) branches of Pakistan & host countries, went above & beyond call of duty, for their fellow countrymen,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

The foreign minister said this in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Saturday’s tweet announcing the repatriation of 250,000 stranded Pakistanis by the government, fulfilling its commitment despite massive disruption of global air travel.

The prime minister had also assured to continue supporting the overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.