Qureshi eulogizes PM Khan’s political struggle leading to PTI win in 2018

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said on July 25, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf had made a history following his tireless political struggle spanning over 22 years.

On his twitter handle, the foreign minister while recollecting 2018 general elections, the day people of the country voted for PTI to form the next government, said “2 years ago today, PM Imran Khan (PTI) made history following an unrelenting 22 year struggle for a Pakistan that is just, honest, tolerant & progressive.”

On the second anniversary of the 2018 general elections, the veteran PTI leader further posted that the people of Pakistan had voted for PTI to achieve a vision of prosperous and progressive Pakistan.

“A vision the great people of Pakistan voted for. May our nation continue to rise as an anchor of peace & stability. Pakistan Zindabad,” Qureshi tweeted.