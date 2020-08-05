Qureshi challenges Modi to visit AJK, allow Imran to Srinagar to test policies’ efficacy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday challenged Narendra Modi to address a public gathering in Azad Kashmir and allow Prime Minister Imran Khan in Srinagar to test the efficacy of his policies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“It has been a year of your policy enforced (in IIOJK). If you are confident enough, as foreign minister of Pakistan, I invite you to come and address Kashmiris in Muzaffarabad and see what kind of reception you receive. If you have courage and confidence, allow Prime Minister Imran to visit Srinagar and see how he is received there,” the foreign minister said while talking to media person after attending the main rally held on Kashmir Siege Day observed on first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

He said this would prove to be a referendum by the people of Kashmir.

“This is a challenge. Accept it if you have courage or review (your policy) if you don’t,” the foreign minister remarked.

He said the new political map of Pakistan represented the nation’s sentiments, which also manifested that Kashmir was a dispute awaiting resolution and India could not escape from the UN resolutions.

He said the imposition of curfew in IIOJK on the day had proved that the morale of the Kashmiri people was still high. If Indian actions on August 5, 2019 were in interest of Kashmir people, there must have been celebrations and festivities, instead of lockdown, he added.

He said the Modi regime’s fascist policies were even being condemned within India where people were calling for review as the current policies were creating estrangement from Kashmiris.