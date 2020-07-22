Qatari envoy calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI, Jul 22 (APP):Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Wedensday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability here at General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office and hoped that Pak-Qatar relations would further prosper under his able leadership for the common goal of improved peace and stability in the region and increased economic prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.