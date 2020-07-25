ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Minister for Fisheries and Wildlife of Punjab Syed Samsam Bukhari Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to politics and the development in his constituency.
Former Member of National Assembly Nazeer Jatt also accompanied him, a PM Office press release said.
Punjab minister Syed Samsam Bukhari calls on prime minister
