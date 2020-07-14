PTI govt reforming system to gain speedy progress in country: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible steps to bring reforms in the system.

The past regimes had created immense problems in many institutions, and incumbent government was trying to resolve the issues to achieve speedy progress in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on load shedding in Karachi, he said the areas in which the people were not paying electricity bills, were facing interruption in power supply. He said the people of Karachi were enjoying cheaper electricity as compared to other parts of the country.

NEPRA has been asked not to increase power tariff, he said.

The minister said the PTI government was working under an honest leadership, he said adding that all out efforts were being made to streamline the system.