PTI govt committed to freedom of media: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government were

firmly committed to the freedom of media, betterment of journalists and

provision of conducive environment to them. In a tweet, he said the government would continue to strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism. Shibli Faraz said “we all express best wishes over safe return of journalist

Matiullah Jan.”

مطیع اللہ جان کی بخیروعافیت واپسی ہوئی۔ ہم سب ان کے لئے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار کرتے ہیں۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان اور ان کی حکومت میڈیا کی آزادی اور صحافیوں کی بہتری، سازگار ماحول کی فراہمی کا پختہ عزم رکھتی ہے۔آزاد اور ذمہ دار صحافت کے فروغ کیلئے کوشاں رہیں گے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 22, 2020