PTI govt committed to freedom of media: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government were
firmly committed to the freedom of media, betterment of journalists and
provision of conducive environment to them. In a tweet, he said the government would continue to strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism. Shibli Faraz said “we all express best wishes over safe return of journalist
Matiullah Jan.”

 

