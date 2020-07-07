PTI government believes in bringing facts in knowledge of masses: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government believed in bringing facts in the knowledge of people of the country.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Maritime Affairs

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, he said that Ali Haider Zaidi had also knocked the

door of the court for release of Joint Investigation Team reports of

Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia factory fire tragedy .

He said that Ali Zaidi also raised the matter in the National Assembly because

the PTI believed that the objective of the forming the JITs was to

tell the people facts about the cases. He said that the PTI wanted to

rid the people of Sindh of those who supported gangs.

He said that Sindh was land of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Abdul Latif

Bhitai, but unfortunately a political party in power there had

damaged the interest of the province and instead of ensuring rule of

law, it behaved in a manner as if the province was their personal

property.