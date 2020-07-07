PTI believes in honesty, hard work: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the PTI government believed in honesty and hard work and collected huge amount in the head of different taxes during last fiscal year as the collection was unprecedented.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would have achieved beyond its set target of income tax collection if it was not hit by COVID-19.

He further said previous governments appointed their near and dear ones as heads of national institutions, which had worsened the national economy.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition should avoid playing politics over petty issues as the PTI government never compromised on honesty and hard work.

PML-N had deteriorated the condition of Pakistan International Airline(PIA),as it always preferred political recruitment in the national flag carrier, he said, adding bureaucrats would have to show progress in their assigned fields and duties.