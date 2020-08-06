President stresses shifting to value-added exports for revenue growth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for value addition of the country’s exports to attract international market and increase revenue.

Addressing at International Rawal Expo Virtual Conference organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the president said textiles and rice being the top-level exports could become main driver of growth in the country’s overall exports with value-addition.

President Alvi said the current global situation proffered the nation an opportunity to invest in emerging technologies, diversity of economy, cost-reduction and enhance sales.

He mentioned that smart lockdown strategy, Ehsaas cash emergency programme and the prudent response of general public helped reduce the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government was in action to improve the yields of cotton, wheat and rice, however stressed an effective strategy by producers as well for increased marketing.

The president mentioned five levels from raw cotton to branded apparel, which he said ensured surprising jump in profit with final outcome.

He said the government had responsibility to facilitate traders and businessmen and reduce their problems, mostly relating to administrative hurdles.

He expressed the belief that Pakistan’s economic potential and dividends could be reaped through a system in-place that provided ease-of-doing business.

He also stressed the importance of a fair dealing system between traders and buyers for economic stability.

Dr Alvi said it was important for businessmen to maintain a link with commercial counselors abroad through Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help sort out issues related to tariffs.

He expressed the confidence that the 10-day Expo would provide the stakeholders a platform to explore the promising opportunities in the markets of Pakistan.