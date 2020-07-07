President pays tribute to Kargil heroes on 21st martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kargil War including Capt Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, who sacrificed their lives while defending the country.

“These great sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland are shining examples of courage and bravery,” he said on the 21st martyrdom anniversary of the Kargil War heroes.

President Alvi said the day was being marked to remember the great sacrifices of brave soldiers, adding the entire nation presented salute to its heroes.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings upon the souls of the martyrs and grant them the highest places in the heaven.