President or varsities’ enhanced focus on nursing programmes to meet country’s needs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the medical universities to give a special focus on nursing programmes by increasing the number of students in the discipline to meet the shortage of nurses in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Senate of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president asked the medical universities to improve the quality and standard of medical education to attract foreign students.

SZABMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tanwir Khaliq gave a presentation about the role of university in providing medical education.

The meeting endorsed the minutes of the first Senate committee as well as approved the service rules for the university.

The Senate also approved annual budget of the university, besides endorsing the nomination of two deans for the Syndicate from the Senate and one member of the Senate for Finance and Planning Committee.

Highlighting the importance of research and quality education, the president stated that medical universities needed to focus on research and produce quality medical graduates to effectively combat the challenges like COVID-19.

He said the governing bodies of the universities like senate and syndicate were required to ensure good governance in their respective educational institutions.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, SZABMU Pro-VC Professor Syeda Batool Mazhar, Controller of Examination Professor Tariq Iqbal, members of senate, senior medical professionals and principals of medical colleges.