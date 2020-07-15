ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said he decides within 24 hours the appeals forwarded to him by the Federal Ombudsmen.
“The day their appeal comes to me, I decide within 24 hours with a prayer to Allah to show me the way to justice,” the president wrote in a tweet.
Dr Alvi mentioned five federal ombudsmen with their jurisdictions including federal, banking, insurance, taxes and harassment.
All these institutions resolve millions of grievances within 60 days, he said.
President decides ombudsmen appeals in 24 hrs
ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said he decides within 24 hours the appeals forwarded to him by the Federal Ombudsmen.