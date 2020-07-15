President decides ombudsmen appeals in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said he decides within 24 hours the appeals forwarded to him by the Federal Ombudsmen.

“The day their appeal comes to me, I decide within 24 hours with a prayer to Allah to show me the way to justice,” the president wrote in a tweet.

Dr Alvi mentioned five federal ombudsmen with their jurisdictions including federal, banking, insurance, taxes and harassment.

All these institutions resolve millions of grievances within 60 days, he said.