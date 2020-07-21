President condoles death of Sr. Ruth Lewis of Dar ul Sukoon

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the passing away of In charge of Karachi Dar ul Sukoon, Sister Ruth Lewis. “My condolences on the sad demise of Darul Sukoon in-charge Sister Ruth Lewis. Her life long services and love for the disabled will always be remembered,” the president wrote in his tweet.

Sister Ruth Lewis passed away from the novel coronavirus on Monday night, the organization said in a statement. She was 77. Sister Ruth had been working at Darul Sukoon since it was founded by Sister Gertrude Lemmens in 1969 in order to provide services to people suffering from different disorders, according to the organization’s Facebook page.