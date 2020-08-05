PM to address AJK Assembly today as country observes Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today (Wednesday) as the country observed Youm-e-Istehsal on first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5 last.

“I will address the AJK Assembly today to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal. Kashmiris in (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of Aug 5 last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also resolved to continue acting as an ambassador for all Kashmiris whose voices India had tried to silence through its brutal illegal occupation of IIOJK.

He said after many years, his government raised the Kashmir issue effectively before the United Nations and exposed the Hindutva Supremacist fascism of the Modi government.

“We have also depicted the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and our commitment to UNSC resolutions in the political map of Pakistan released yesterday (August 4),” the prime minister said.