PM reiterates steadfast support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that Pakistan always stood steadfast for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and would continue to support this just struggle till Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation. In a series of tweets on the Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, the prime minister expressed the hope about IOJK liberation, “That day is not far”.

He said today, on Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, they salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Shuhada of July 13, 1931 were the forefathers of today’s Kashmiri resistance,” he added.

The prime minister further tweeted, “Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight & defy a Hindutva Supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people & their identity.”\867