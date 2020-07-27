PM Imran Khan inspired women, youth to participate in political process: Munaza Hassan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspired women and youth to participate in the political process.

In her statement on twitter, she said that “our cross generational support was in the faith that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) under his leadership would deliver “Naya Pakistan”. “We are on the road to prosperity and progress with all of you” she said.

She said that PTI victory in General Elections 2018 was a testament to our broad based support fueled by hardwork on the ground with countless support from women across generations and socio-economic backgrounds, adding that many overseas Pakistanis are part of this struggle.