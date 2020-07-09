PM directs early resolution of K-Electric issues to address Karachi power outages

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed his team members to hold meeting with the management of the K-Electric for early resolution of the issues with the company.

In a meeting with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, the prime minister instructed him (governor) as well as Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM Shahzad Qasim to meet the company’s management to address the issue of load shedding in Karachi.

Both the governor and the prime minister discussed the overall situation in Sindh particularly related to the COVID-19.

The Sindh governor spoke high of the prime minister’s vision and successful strategy to combat the coronavirus in the country.