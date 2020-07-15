ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of
Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Mustafa Kamal Pasha and his former school-fellow Nadeem Mumtaz, who died due to COVID-19.
The prime minister, in a tweet mentioned that both passed away as a result of
coronavirus.
Imran Khan also mentioned that he and Nadeem Mumtaz were together at
Aitchison for nine years.
PM condoles death of VC Nishtar University, former school-fellow due to COVID-19
