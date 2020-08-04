Playback singer Akhlaq Ahmed remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Versatile famous playback singer Ikhlaq Ahmed was remembered on Tuesday at his 21st death anniversary, homages were paid to his services by all electronic and radio channels.

He was born on May 8, 1940 and debuted as a singer in the 1973 film ‘Pazaib’ and remained a successful singer in late 1970s and 1980s.

Starting from humble beginnings, Ahmed’s career in the local music industry was an organic process from singing for friends at gatherings, to being a part of a singing group that would perform at parties.

Akhlaq Ahmed’s foray into mainstream music in Pakistan began via television and radio at the time with approximately 300 songs to his credit, PTV news channel reported.

Akhlaq Ahmad was the third generation of top male playback singers in Pakistan film industry.

He was a member of a famous singing group with two other legendary artistes Masood Rana and Nadeem Akhlaq.

“Sona Na Chandi Na koi Mehal” in film Bandish 1980 and “Sawan Aye Sawan jaye” in Chahat 1974 were his most super hit songs.

Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998.

However, He had la long battle with cancer and died on August 4‚ 1999 in London