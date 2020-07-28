Pakistan to continue raising voice for innocent Kashmiris: PTI Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Noman Wazir Khattak Tuesday reaffirmed that no stone would be left unturned to support innocent Kashmiris who were continuously facing worst form of cruelty and barbarity by Indian forces in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to PTV news, Senator Noman Wazir said Pakistan was committed to raise Kashmir issue using every diplomatic means and international forums and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir.

India should realize that any misadventure can bring serious consequences, he said, adding, International community should also play its positive role in resolving Kashmir dispute to avoid any confrontation between Indian and Pakistan.

He said unfortunately international community is not serious in resolving Kashmir dispute but China has always supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, it is the western world which is unable to understand the intensity of the matter.

He said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to internationalize Kashmir crisis are appreciable.

The international community is answerable for its silence on the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir, he said. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a political and dialogue-based solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

It is need of the hour to further strengthen our diplomacy to sensitize the world powers regarding sensitivity of the issue, he urges.

The Indian government is committing worst atrocities to suppress the indigenous freedom movement, he said, adding, despite using the power, Indian troops have failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people.